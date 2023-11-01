CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s macaroni and cheese time!
Fox 8’s David Moss made macaroni and cheese with crumble topping on New Day Cleveland Wednesday. We think he’s finally perfected the perfect recipe!
Watch David’s recipe below:
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound pasta penne of elbow macaroni
- 6 tablespoons butter (plus some for buttering dish)
- 2 tablespoons flout
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper
- 1.5 cups shredded gruyere cheese
- 1.5 cups shredded monterey jack
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar
- 1 cup favorite salad croutons (I stayed away from garlic flavors)
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan
- 2 slices American cheese (cut into strips)
- 1 tsp hot sauce
Recipe details:
- Preheat over to 375 degrees
- Butter casserole dish and set aside
- Cook pasta in salted boiling water 2 minutes less than the directions on the package.
- Save a cup of the cooking water. Drain and set pasta aside.
- Melt 4 tbs butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.
- Whisk in flour and continue to whisk 2 or 3 minutes.
- Whisk in milk and white pepper until there are no lumps.
- As the mixture begins to thicken whisk in gruyere until melted. Repeat with Monterey jack, American and cheddar.
- Add hot sauce.
- Add cooked pasta to sauce and pour into buttered casserole dish.
- Roughly crush croutons, mix with parmesan, stir in 2 tbs melted butter and evenly top casserole.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown
Enjoy!