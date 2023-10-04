Linguini & Clam Sauce

3 dozen small clams

1/2 onion diced

1/2 cup olive oil

2 garlic cloves minced

1 C. dry white wine

1 C. clam broth

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 C. fresh parsley chopped

1 lb linguini pasta

2 tbs kosher salt

Start a large stock pot or pasta pot of water to boil. Add about a tbs of kosher salt per 3 qts. of water.

Scrub clams with a small brush under running water. This removes the sand.

Heat olive oil over medium high heat in a large sauté pan.

Add onions, garlic and pepper flakes and cook until the onions just start to soften.

Add clams, wine and clam broth to pan and cover. Turn up heat a little bit.

Drop pasta in pot of boiling water and cook according to instructions on package.

Check clams after 4 minutes and remove the opened ones. Set aside in a bowl. Cover pan and check again after a minute. Remove opened clams. Continue to do this until all are opened. Discard those that do not open.

This is where I carefully and slowly pour the remaining sauce into another pan leaving a couple tbs of the liquid with sand in original pan. Discard sandy liquid and return sauce to original pan. Return clams to sauce. Add parsley and gently mix.

If your pan is large enough drop the cooked pasta on the clams and gently mix together. Save a little pasta water on the side in case you want more moisture in your finished dish (a couple of tbs of pasta water and work wonders).

Transfer clams with pasta to serving bowl or plates.

Garnish with a little cracked pepper and parsley.

Enjoy!

p.s. some people also like a little grated cheese at the table.