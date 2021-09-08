David’s Italian Meatball Subs

Italian Meatball Subs

I made these to be added to tomato sauce and served over pasta. You can also make these in smaller sized meatballs to be served as an appetizer. Both sizes are great on *SUB ROLLS OR SPLIT LOAVES OF ITALIAN BREAD with sauce and shredded or grated mozzarella or Italian provolone cheese. Top with grilled or roasted peppers…HEAVEN

2 lb ground beef (or combination of veal or pork) I use 1/2 beef-1/2 veal

2 slices white bread, crust removed-processed into crumbs

1/2 C parmesan or pecorino romano

2 or 3 garlic cloves minced

1 tbs fresh parsley chopped

1 tbs fresh basil chopped

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

2 eggs beaten

¼ c. olive oil for frying

Favorite tomato sauce

Gently mix all of the ingredients, except the olive oil and tomato sauce, in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly, but don’t crush it all together. You do not want to compact the mixture.

Make about 12 meatballs. They will be around 2 inches in diameter.

Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium high heat. When the oil begins to shimmer, carefully brown meatballs on all sides. When nicely browned, add to tomato sauce and simmer for at least 15 minutes.

or 375 F oven place on a lightly oiled baking pan and and bake for 15 minutes (20 if you are not going to add them to sauce).

Add to tomato sauce and simmer a few minutes before serving.

*or build the perfect Italian sub. (oven 350)

*IF USING A WHOLE LOAF OF BREAD, CUT A SLIT DOWN THE MIDDLE.(not all the way thru bread). Tear out and discard some of the soft insides to make some room for meat balls, etc. If you like, top meatballs with some softened onions and peppers, some sauce, and your favorite cheese. (mozzarella, and or shredded provolone).

To warm and melt cheese, place on a tray or sheet pan and toast in 350 oven til warm and cheese melts. 10. (Minutes)

Enjoy!