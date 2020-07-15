David’s Instant Pot Lime Chicken Burrito Bowl

Instant Pot Lime Chicken Burrito Bowl

2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite size pieces (1 inch)

Juice of 2 limes

1 c. Chicken broth

2 tsp. Chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

4 cloves garlic

1 c. favorite salsa

1 4 oz. can green chiles

1 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 16 oz. bag frozen corn (out of freezer 30 minutes or so)

1 tsp kosher salt

3/4 c. long grain rice

Shredded Mexican-style cheese for toppingn

Salsa for garnish

Fresh chopped Cilantro for garnish

Optional: Avocado, chopped, sliced or mashed for garnish

Tortillas or chips for serving

Instant Pot

Combine chicken, lime juice, chicken broth, chili powder and cumin in Instant Pot.

Gently stir in garlic, salsa, green chiles, black beans, corn and salt.

Cover the ingredients evenly with the rice. Do not stir.

Cover, close, and set pot to manual. Set pressure to high and time for 10 minutes. Start pot.

When finished, allow to rest about 5 minutes before releasing steam.

Serve in shallow bowls topped with shredded cheese and chopped cilantro, etc.

ENJOY!