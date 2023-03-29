Honey Glazed Salmon

1 large filet of salmon

1 tbs favorite dry rub or seasoning

½ C. honey

¼ C. balsamic vinegar

2 tbs dry white wine

1 bunch bok choy trimmed and cut

1 ½ tbs vegetable oil

2 or 3 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

3 tbs dry white wine

½ tsp soy sauce

½ tsp roasted sesame seeds for garnish

This salmon can be prepared in a 400F oven on a cookie sheet, in a shallow roasting pan or on a soaked piece of cedar plank. The finishing touch requires the use of the ovens broiler.

Portion the salmon by making cuts halfway into the meat about 2 ½ inches apart. Cover with dry rub and pat into salmon.

Combine honey, balsamic vinegar and wine in small sauce pan and reduce by half. Paint salmon with a portion of the glaze and place in upper third of oven. Roast 10 minutes. While salmon cooks, repaint salmon every 3 minutes.

Bok choy:

While salmon cooks, heat oil in wok or large sauté pan over high heat. Add garlic and ginger. Cook 1 minute. Add bok choy and toss 2 minutes. add wine and continue tossing 2 minutes. Add soy sauce, cover and remove from heat.

After salmon has roasted for 10 minutes, repaint with remaining glaze and place under broiler until bubbly.

To serve: finish portion cuts thru salmon and serve with bok choy garnished with roasted sesame seeds.

Enjoy!