David’s Home Recipes RT: Meatless Chili

David’s Meatless Chili
Here are the ingredients:
3 Tbs vegetable or olive oil
1 onion chopped
1 carrot chopped
3 cloves garlic chopped
1 small (4oz) roasted green chile
1 envelope taco mix
1tbs cumin
1 tsp oregano
¼ tsp cayenne
1 28oz can rushed tomatoes
1 can black beans rinsed and drained
1 can red kidney beans rinsed and drained *unless they have green chile sauce*
1 can white beans rinsed and drained
1 can corn rinsed an drained ( David used Mexican style corn)
1 beer or 2 cups broth or water
salt and pepper to taste
*toppings could include sour cream, crushed chips, cheese, etc*
Directions:
Heat oil in large pot over high heat. Add onions, carrots, and garlic. When they start to soften add green roasted chiles, taco mix, cumin, oregano, and cayenne. Give it a couple of stirs, then add the rest of the ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 30-40 minutes uncovered.