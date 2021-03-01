David’s Home Recipes RT: Meatless Chili

David’s Meatless Chili

Here are the ingredients:

3 Tbs vegetable or olive oil

1 onion chopped

1 carrot chopped

3 cloves garlic chopped

1 small (4oz) roasted green chile

1 envelope taco mix

1tbs cumin

1 tsp oregano

¼ tsp cayenne

1 28oz can rushed tomatoes

1 can black beans rinsed and drained

1 can red kidney beans rinsed and drained *unless they have green chile sauce*

1 can white beans rinsed and drained

1 can corn rinsed an drained ( David used Mexican style corn)

1 beer or 2 cups broth or water

salt and pepper to taste

*toppings could include sour cream, crushed chips, cheese, etc*

Directions:

Heat oil in large pot over high heat. Add onions, carrots, and garlic. When they start to soften add green roasted chiles, taco mix, cumin, oregano, and cayenne. Give it a couple of stirs, then add the rest of the ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 30-40 minutes uncovered.