David’s Home Recipes RT: Crockpot Cake

David’s Crock Pot Chocolate Pudding Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 box instant chocolate pudding mix (small box)

2 c. Sour cream

4 eggs

¾ c. Vegetable oil

1 c. Water

1 c. Chocolate chips (your choice)

Non-stick cooking spray

Crock pot

In a large bowl, mix everything together except the chocolate chips. When the ingredients are nice and smooth, stir in the chocolate chips. Spray the inside of the crock pot with non-stick spray. Add batter to crock pot and set to low for 6 hours.

To serve, use a large spoon to dish up a nice little mound of chocolate heaven.

Topping ideas – ice cream, berries, whipped cream, chocolate syrup or all of the above.

Enjoy!