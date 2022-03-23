Havana Style Shrimp
2 tbs olive oil
1 medium onion diced
4 cloves garlic minced
2 tbs chopped spanish olives
½ tsp dry oregano
¼ tsp cumin
½ c. White wine (substitute water if you like)
8 oz. Can tomato sauce
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
2 tbs favorite hot sauce
1 ½ -2 lbs shrimp,, deveined, shell and tail on.
2 tbs butter
Prepared white rice
Add olive oil and onions to a hot saute pan and cook a few minutes over medium to medium high heat. Cook til they start to soften. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in chopped olives, oregano, and cumin. Add wine (or water), tomato sauce, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Simmer (light bubbling) about 5 minutes to blend flavors. Toss in shrimp, cover, and simmer another 5 minutes. Stir in butter and serve with white rice.
Enjoy!