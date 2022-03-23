Havana Style Shrimp

2 tbs olive oil

1 medium onion diced

4 cloves garlic minced

2 tbs chopped spanish olives

½ tsp dry oregano

¼ tsp cumin

½ c. White wine (substitute water if you like)

8 oz. Can tomato sauce

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2 tbs favorite hot sauce

1 ½ -2 lbs shrimp,, deveined, shell and tail on.

2 tbs butter

Prepared white rice

Add olive oil and onions to a hot saute pan and cook a few minutes over medium to medium high heat. Cook til they start to soften. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in chopped olives, oregano, and cumin. Add wine (or water), tomato sauce, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Simmer (light bubbling) about 5 minutes to blend flavors. Toss in shrimp, cover, and simmer another 5 minutes. Stir in butter and serve with white rice.

Enjoy!