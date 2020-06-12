David’s Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Grilled Pork Tenderloin
2 pork tendrloins (1 ½ to 2 lbs each)
Salt and pepper
*optional 2 tbs yellow mustard
*dry rub of choice
Or
*teriyaki marinade of choice
*1 tbs minced onion
*1 or 2 cloves of garlic minced
Heat grill to approximately 375 degrees. Salt and pepper both sides of tenderloin.
*If you’re using dry rub, painting the meat with mustard helps the dry rub stick. Apply dry rub over mustard.
*Teriyaki style: mix onion and garlic with 1/3 c. Teriyaki. Paint tenderloin with sauce.
Place tenderloins on grill. Grill 10 minutes per side. Should get a nice char. Check temperature with internal thermometer. It is beautifully finished at 140-145 degrees. Allow to rest 10 minutes before serving.
Enjoy!