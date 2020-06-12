David’s Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

2 pork tendrloins (1 ½ to 2 lbs each)

Salt and pepper

*optional 2 tbs yellow mustard

*dry rub of choice

Or

*teriyaki marinade of choice

*1 tbs minced onion

*1 or 2 cloves of garlic minced

Heat grill to approximately 375 degrees. Salt and pepper both sides of tenderloin.

*If you’re using dry rub, painting the meat with mustard helps the dry rub stick. Apply dry rub over mustard.

*Teriyaki style: mix onion and garlic with 1/3 c. Teriyaki. Paint tenderloin with sauce.

Place tenderloins on grill. Grill 10 minutes per side. Should get a nice char. Check temperature with internal thermometer. It is beautifully finished at 140-145 degrees. Allow to rest 10 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!