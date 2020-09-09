David’s Green Beans Asian Style

Green Beans Asian Style

1 lb. Green beans

1 tbs soy sauce

1 tbs honey

1 tbs water

*optional 1 tsp chili paste, with or without garlic

1 tbs butter

2 tbs vegetable oil (canola, etc)

½ tsp kosher salt

I heaping tbs minced garlic

In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, honey, water, and *optional chili paste. Set aside.

Heat a sauté or frypan over medium high heat. Add oil and butter. When butter starts to bubble, add beans and salt. Beans should cook about 8 minutes. Make sure you toss them (with tongs) every so often to make sure they all cook evenly. They should start to darken and shrivel a bit. Lower heat, add garlic, and toss for about 30 seconds. Finally, pour in the small bowl of the honey-soy combination. Continue to toss a minute or so, until the beans are all coated. They should look glazed. Remove from pan and transfer to serving dish.

These beans are great warm or room temperature.

Enjoy!