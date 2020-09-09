David’s Green Beans Asian Style

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Beans Asian Style

1 lb. Green beans
1 tbs soy sauce
1 tbs honey
1 tbs water
*optional 1 tsp chili paste, with or without garlic

1 tbs butter
2 tbs vegetable oil (canola, etc)
½ tsp kosher salt
I heaping tbs minced garlic

In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, honey, water, and *optional chili paste. Set aside.

Heat a sauté or frypan over medium high heat. Add oil and butter. When butter starts to bubble, add beans and salt. Beans should cook about 8 minutes. Make sure you toss them (with tongs) every so often to make sure they all cook evenly. They should start to darken and shrivel a bit. Lower heat, add garlic, and toss for about 30 seconds. Finally, pour in the small bowl of the honey-soy combination. Continue to toss a minute or so, until the beans are all coated. They should look glazed. Remove from pan and transfer to serving dish.

These beans are great warm or room temperature.

Enjoy!

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo