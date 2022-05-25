Frittata

6 eggs

1 small onion, sliced

2 shitake mushrooms sliced thin

1 medium zucchini, sliced

Optional 1 tbs chooped green pepper

Optional 1 tbs chopped red pepper

1 tbs basil, chopped

1 tbs parsley, chopped

2 tbs cream, ½ & ½ , or whole milk

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 tbs butter salt and pepper

Oven proof frying pan

Preheat oven to 350 f

Add butter to pan over medium high heat and sauté onions, zucchini, and any optional vegetables until they starts to soften.

Whisk eggs in mixing bowl with dairy of choice, basil, parsley and parmesan. Add salt and pepper.

Pour mixture over sautéed vegetables and slightly stir to mix ingredients. Let it start to cook (bottom will start to set).

Place frying pan in 350 f oven and bake about 5 minutes. Change setting to broil.

When eggs start to get a little color (a minute or 2) it’s done.

Place fritatta on serving dish and garnish with heated cherry tomatoes or fruit,,and home fried potatoes.

Serve in wedges.

Enjoy!