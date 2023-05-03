Frittata

6 eggs

½ tsp cream of tartar

1 small onion, sliced

2 mushrooms sliced thin(any type you like)

1 medium zucchini, sliced

Optional 1 tbs chopped green pepper

Optional 1 tbs chopped red pepper

1 tbs basil, chopped

1 tbs parsley, chopped

2 tbs of ½ & ½ cream, or whole milk

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated (or any kind of cheese you like)

1 tbs butter

Salt and pepper

Oven proof frying pan

Preheat oven to 350 F

Add butter to pan over medium high heat and sauté onions, zucchini, and any optional vegetables until they start to soften.

Whisk eggs in mixing bowl with cream of tartar and dairy of choice for a minute. Stir in basil, parsley and parmesan. Add salt and pepper.

*Pour mixture over sautéed vegetables and slightly stir to mix ingredients. Let it start to cook (bottom will start to set).

Place frying pan in 350 F oven and bake about 5 minutes. Change setting to broil.

When eggs start to get a little color (a minute or 2), it’s done.

Place fritatta on serving dish and garnish with heated cherry tomatoes or fruit, and home fried potatoes.

Serve in wedges.

Enjoy!

*You can also pre-soften veggies, remove from pan, and start eggs for bottom layer. After eggs start to cook on bottom, top with cooked vegetables and cheese. Then place in 350 oven and finish with a minute under broiler.