Mossman’s French Onion Soup

3 tbs butter

2 tbs olive oil

2 lb. Yellow onions sliced thin (top to root)

4 fresh sprigs of thyme (whole sprigs)

2 bay leaves

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp flour

2 tbs cognac (brandy) optional

½ c. Dry sherry

1 c. Dry white wine

6 c. Beef broth

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

French bread ¾ inch slices

12 oz gruyere cheese grated

Melt butter with oil in a soup pot or dutch oven over medium heat. Add onions, thyme, and bay leaves with a pinch of salt.make sure the onions get coated with the butter mixture. Reduce heat to medium low, cover and cook about 30 minutes, occasionally stirring to prevent sticking and burning. Remove lid, turn heat up to medium high and add sugar.stir to prevent sticking and continue to cook. We want the onions to get a golden brown. This could take up to another 20 minutes. Be patient. It will be worth it.

Gently fold in the flour and cook a couple minutes. Stir in cognac, if you like, then,sherry, and wine. Simmer several minutes over medium high heat to burn off some of the alcohol. Add beef broth, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook about 30 minutes.

While soup is simmering, lightly toast bread. (if you like garlic, you can rub a clove on toasted bread)

Remove thyme sprigs and bay leaves from soup.

2 ways to serve. 1.place oven proof bowls on a baking sheet. Ladle soup into bowls, top with 1 or 2 pieces of toast, top with cheese, place in oven under broiler til cheese starts to melt and color. Then, serve carefully.

Or,, place lightly toasted bread in bottom of each bowl, top with cheese, then gently pour hot soup over cheese covered toast. The soup with melt the cheese.

Enjoy!