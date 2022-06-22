Elvis Original PB & Banana Sandwich

3 Tbsp. Peanut Butter

1 Ripe Banana

2 Slices (Thick are better) White Sandwich Bread

2 or 3 Tbsp. butter

Spread peanut butter on each slice of bread. Slice banana lengthwise into pieces that fit nicely on bread. Line up enough banana slices to cover 1 peanut buttered slice. Melt butter in frypan over medium heat. When the butter has melted, place assembled sandwich (banana on bottom slice) in pan and cook about 3 minutes. Take a peek as you approach 3 minutes to make sure the bread is not burning. Flip sandwich, over pan and cook about 2 minutes. The peanut butter and banana should be all melted together and the bread toasted and crispy. Allow to cool a couple minutes. Enjoy!

PS Thank you Mary Jenkins & Pauline Nicholson