Elote

Courtesy Elote Café Sedona, Arizona

Sedona, Arizona may be world renown for it’s incredible landscape of Red Rock Mountains and canyons, but for those who travel to experience regional cuisine, Elote café is an unforgettable discovery. Reservations must be made weeks in advance. This recipe is one of their signature appetizers.

6 ears of corn with the husk intact.

*(I substituted 6 cups of fresh or frozen corn off the cob)

1 c. Mayo

1 tbs Cholula hot sauce

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

¼ c. Chicken stock

¼ c. Cotija cheese ground(crumbled)

2 tbs chopped cilantro

Pure ground chile to taste

Chef Jeff from Elote Café grills the corn with husks over medium heat til well charred (about 5 minutes). Allow to cool enough to handle then shuck them and cut the corn off the cob.

*Since I was preparing this indoors using an electric cooktop, I sauteed the corn in a frypan with a tbs of vegetable oil over medium high heat. You want a little char for carmelization.

When ready to eat; mix the mayo, hot sauce, lime juice, and chicken stock and warm in a saute pan.

Pour over corn and garnish with the cheese, cilantro, and chile powder. Serve immediately.

Serve with crispy tortilla or corn chips.

Enjoy! And thank you Elote Cafe