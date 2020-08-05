David’s eggplant mozzarella ramekins

Eggplant mozzarella ramekins

Serves 2

1 medium eggplant

6 plum tomatoes

1 tbs kosher or sea salt

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 lb fresh mozzarella rough chopped

a small bunch of fresh basil rough chopped

4 tbs olive oil

1/2 cup tomato sauce

grated parmesan to garnish

1 tbs toasted pine nuts (optional)

2 ramekins or custard cups

Peel eggplant and cut into strips 1/8 thick longways

Sprinkle a little salt on eggplant and place between paper towels.

Weigh it down with something like a book. (make sure moisture doesn’t ruin book). Leave it like this for about an hour to extract the extra moisture.

Meanwhile, cut the tomatoes in half and scrape out the seeds.

Place on a baking sheet.

Sprinkle with 1 tbs olive oil, minced garlic, salt and pepper.

Put in 225 degree f oven for two hours.

Remove eggplant from paper towels and brush both sides with olive oil.

Heat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan on stove and cook eggplant a couple minutes per side. Strips should get nice grill marks.

Line the ramekins or custard cups with the eggplant, leaving plenty of overhang to fold over topping after it’s filled. Don’t worry if it looks sloppy. When it bakes, it will all come together and look great.

Chop tomatoes and combine with chopped mozzarella and chopped basil.

Fill the lined ramekins with mixture and fold eggplant over the top to seal.

Bake in 350 oven for 15 minutes

When it comes out of the oven, place the plate over the ramekin and turn over to put eggplant on dish.

Top with sauce of choice, grated cheese and maybe a few pine nuts.

Enjoy!