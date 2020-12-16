David’s Crockpot Quinoa With Fruit

Crockpot Quinoa with Fruit
2 C. Quinoa (rinse well to avoid bitterness)
4 C. Milk (any kind including almond, soy, etc.)
2 Sliced bananas
2 C. Strawberries, halved
2 TBS Almond Butter
2 TBS Maple Syrup
1 TSP Vanilla
Pinch of salt
Fresh cut fruits, berries, or nuts for toppings, along with a little honey
Spray inside of Crockpot with cooking spray to avoid sticking. Add all ingredients to Crockpot and mix well. Cook on low for 6 hours. If you are in a hurry, cook on high for 2 or 3 hours.
Serve with any variety of fresh cut fruit, berries, or nuts.
ENJOY