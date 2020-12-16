David’s Crockpot Quinoa With Fruit

Crockpot Quinoa with Fruit

2 C. Quinoa (rinse well to avoid bitterness)

4 C. Milk (any kind including almond, soy, etc.)

2 Sliced bananas

2 C. Strawberries, halved

2 TBS Almond Butter

2 TBS Maple Syrup

1 TSP Vanilla

Pinch of salt

Fresh cut fruits, berries, or nuts for toppings, along with a little honey

Spray inside of Crockpot with cooking spray to avoid sticking. Add all ingredients to Crockpot and mix well. Cook on low for 6 hours. If you are in a hurry, cook on high for 2 or 3 hours.

Serve with any variety of fresh cut fruit, berries, or nuts.

ENJOY