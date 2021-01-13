David’s Crockpot Enchilada Soup

Crockpot Enchilada Soup

1 ½ lbs (approx) boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

½ c. Diced onion

1 large or 2 small cloves of garlic minced

1 4 oz can chopped mild green chiles

1 red bell pepper diced

1 can (approx 14 oz. ) diced tomatoes

1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 ½ c. Corn

1 can red enchilada sauce

2 c. Chicken broth

These are suggestions for fun toppings:

Shredded cheese

Avocado diced

Sour cream

Crunchy tortilla pieces or strips

Cilantro

Load up the crockpot starting with chicken on the bottom and work your way all the way through the ingredient list. Don’t include the toppings!

Cook on high for 4 hours. If you want to slow cook on low, 6 to 8 hours.

To serve, remove chicken and shred or pull apart. Return chicken to cooker or serve up soup in bowls and top with chicken and favorite toppings,

Enjoy!