David’s Crockpot Enchilada Soup

Crockpot Enchilada Soup
1 ½ lbs (approx) boneless skinless chicken breasts
2 tsp chili powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp kosher salt
½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
½ c. Diced onion
1 large or 2 small cloves of garlic minced
1 4 oz can chopped mild green chiles
1 red bell pepper diced
1 can (approx 14 oz. ) diced tomatoes
1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)
1 ½ c. Corn
1 can red enchilada sauce
2 c. Chicken broth
These are suggestions for fun toppings:
Shredded cheese
Avocado diced
Sour cream
Crunchy tortilla pieces or strips
Cilantro
Load up the crockpot starting with chicken on the bottom and work your way all the way through the ingredient list. Don’t include the toppings!
Cook on high for 4 hours. If you want to slow cook on low, 6 to 8 hours.
To serve, remove chicken and shred or pull apart. Return chicken to cooker or serve up soup in bowls and top with chicken and favorite toppings,
Enjoy!