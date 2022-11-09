Crockpot Cassoulet

Easy and quick to assemble

2 lb boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 lb smoked sausage or kielbasa cut in half inch pieces

1 large onion sliced thin

2 (15 0z) cans cannellini or great northern beans(rinsed & drained

1 clove garlic sliced in half

1 (15 oz) can stewed tomatoes slightly chopped

*1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 bay leaf

1 c. Dry white wine or chicken broth (or water)

2 tbs fresh chopped parsley

1 tbs butter

1 cup panko bread crumbs

Crockpot or slow cooker

Season chicken with a little kosher salt. I also use a little adobo salt seasoning. Brown several minutes on each side in a saute pan over high heat. You may skip the browning, but it does improve the dish.

Line the bottom of the crockpot with a third of the beans and about a third of the onion. Add the chicken and top with another third of the onion. Sprinkle with a little salt and pepper, then add more beans. Top with sausage, the rest of the beans, tomatoes and onions. Once everything is in the pot, add a little more salt, pepper, with the cup of white wine.

Slow cook low for 7 or 8 hours. In the last half hour ,stir in a tbs of chopped parsley. Taste to make sure salt and pepper is the way you like it.

In a separate small saute pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the panko crumbs and cook til just about to turn golden. Stir in last tbs of parsley with a pinch of salt and remove from heat. Crumbs should be golden and crunchy.

Serve cassoulet in shallow bowls topped with golden crumbs.

Crispy bread on the side.

Enjoy!