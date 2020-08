David’s Crockpot Carnitas

CROCKPOT CARNITAS

1 3½ – 5 lb. Pork Shoulder or Butt

1 Medium Onion

4 Cloves Garlic chopped

1 4oz. Green Chiles mild

1 Cup Chicken Broth

Juice of 2 Limes

1 tbsp. Chipotle Powder

1 tsp. Oregano

1½ tbsp. Chili Powder

2 tsp. Cumin

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

OPTIONAL:2 or 3 tbsp Chopped Cilantro

CROCKPOT OR SLOW COOKER

BROWN OR NOT TO BROWN. BROWNING THE PORK IS OPTIONAL. EITHER WAY IS FINE, BUT I BROWN IT A BIT IN A FRYPAN WITH A TBSP OF OLIVE OIL, ABOUT 2 MINUTES PER SIDE. PLACE PORK IN CROCKPOT AND TOP WITH REMAINING INGREDIENTS. GIVE THE INGREDIENTS A LIGHT STIR TO COMBINE. LOW 8 HOURS OR HIGH FOR 4.

REMOVE PORK FROM COOKER (LEAVE JUICES IN COOKER) AND SHRED WITH 2 LARGE FORKS. PLACE PORK ON A BAKING SHEET, (IT MAY TAKE 2 SHEETS), SPREAD IT OUT, AND PLACE UNDER THE BROILER FOR 5 OR 10 MINUTES. WE WANT THE EDGES OF THE PORK TO CARMELIZE A BIT,, JUST STARTING TO CRISP ON SOME OF THE EDGES. IF YOU DON’T HAVE A BROILER, JUST TURN UP THE OVEN AS HIGH AS IT GOES AND DO THE SAME THING. REMOVE FROM OVEN AND TOP WITH ABOUT A 1/3 OF A CUP OF THE CROCKPOT JUICES. RETURN TO BROILER FOR SEVERAL MORE MINUTES. REMOVE FROM OVEN. IF YOU LIKE, TOP WITH A LITTLE MORE CROCKPOT JUICE, A SPRINKLING OF CILANTRO AND SERVE WITH TORTILLAS OR TACO SHELLS*.

ENJOY

*AND OF COURSE, ALL OF YOUR FAVORITE TOPPINGS