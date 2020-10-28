David’s Crock-Pot Potato Soup

Crock-Pot Potato Soup

Fry pan

2 tbs olive oil

1 onion minced

2 cloves garlic minced

1 ½ tsp fresh minced thyme (1/2 tsp dried)

2 tbs flour



Crock pot

6 c. Chicken broth

8 c. Peeled and diced Yukon gold potatoes (or russet)

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

Add at end of cook

1 c. Heavy cream (room temp)

2 c. Shredded cheddar cheese (8 oz.) (room temp)

Toppings

½ lb. Crumbled, crisp bacon

Shredded cheddar

Chopped green onions, scallions, or chives

Sour cream

Croutons

Add 2 tbs olive oil to a fry pan over medium high heat with onions and cook until just beginning to brown. Add garlic and thyme and cook 1 minute. Stir in flour and cook another minute. Slowly stir in 1 cup of chicken broth taking care to dissolve all the little brown bits and flour. Remove from heat and set aside.

Load crock pot with remaining chicken broth, potatoes, salt, and pepper. Top off crock pot with contents of frypan. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8.

At end of cook, potatoes should be fork tender. Using a hand blender or potato masher, blend till almost smooth. Stir in cream, cheese and allow to melt.

Serve with a choice of toppings.

Enjoy!