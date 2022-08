David’s Crabby Patties

1 LB. CRABMEAT

½ C. PANKO BREADCRUMBS (OR 8 CRUMBLED SALTINE CRACKERS)

1 EGG BEATEN

¼ C. MAYONNAISE

1 TBS FRESH CHOPPED CHIVES

1 TSP DIJON MUSTARD

½ TSP OLD BAY SEASONING

½ TSP SRIRACHA SAUCE

2 OR 3 TBS OLIVE OIL FOR FRYING

PLUS YOUR FAVORITE TOPPING OR TOPPINGS: SUGGESTIONS: TARTAR SAUCE, COLE SLAW, PICKLES, LETTUCE, WHATEVER YOU LIKE. I’M USING ALFALFA SPROUTS WITH A LITTLE LEMON.

IN A LARGE BOWL: MIX EVERYTHING TOGETHER, EXCEPT THE CRAB AND OLIVE OIL. TAKE A CLOSE LOOK AT THE CRABMEAT TO REMOVE ANY SMALL PIECES OF BROKEN SHELLS. THEN, GENTLY, FOLD THE CRAB INTO THE MIXTURE. THE USUAL SIZE IS ABOUT 6 PATTIES OR CAKES PER POUND. I’M MAKING THEM HALF THAT SIZE FOR “SLIDER” SIZE PATTIES. THEN, I WILL SERVE THEM ON TOASTED, BUTTERED BUNS. THE KEY HERE IS TO BE GENTLE AND GET THEM IN THE PAN WITHOUT TOO MUCH HANDLING.

HEAT A LARGE NONSTICK SKILLET OVER MEDIUM TO MEDIUM HIGH HEAT. ADD OIL AND THEN THE CRAB PATTIES. THE SMALL PATTIES COOK ABOUT 3 MINUTES PER SIDE. THE 6 PER POUND SIZE, 4 TO 5 MINUTES PER SIDE. TURN ONLY ONCE, AND DO NOT SMASH THEM DOWN WITH THE SPATULA. THEY COULD BREAK AND FALL APART. SERVE WITH YOUR FAVORITE TOPPING.

ENJOY!