David’s Corn Chowder

Corn Chowder

5 ears corn shucked

6 thick slices bacon chopped

2 tbs butter

1 medium onion chopped

1/2 C. celery chopped

1 bay leaf

2 Idaho baking potatoes cut into 1/2 in cubes

3 C. whole milk

1 C. heavy cream

Salt and pepper

Fresh basil or parsley for garnish

Cut corn from cobs. Scrape back of knife down cob to release remaining juices. Set aside.

Brown bacon in a large dutch oven or sauce pot using medium high heat.

Remove 2 or 3 tbs crisp bacon for garnish. Set aside.

Add butter, onion celery and bay leaf to pot. Cover and cook 5 or 6 minutes to soften vegetables.

Add corn, corn juices, cobs and potatoes to pan. Salt and pepper.

Add milk and heavy cream and bring to boil.

When it boils, reduce to simmer and cook uncovered 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove cobs and bay leaf.

If you would like the chowder a little thicker, remove a couple cups, blend it and then pour it back into the pot.

Garnish with a few pieces of basil or parsley.

Enjoy!