David’s Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

This salad was invented by Robert H. Cobb, the owner of the Hollywood “Brown Derby” back in 1937. When Sid Grauman, owner of the famous “Grauman’s Chinese Theater” came in for a late night snack, Cobb chopped up a bunch of stuff from the fridge, stacked it on a plate and the “Cobb Salad” was born.

Start off with crisp, chopped lettuce. I like romaine because it stays crisp after chopping.

I like tossing these greens with just a little bit of *vinaigrette.

Now add rows of things you like (in a row, like rows of corn on a cob)

Suggestions:

Crispy bacon chopped

Hard-boiled egg whites chopped

Hard-boiled egg yolks chopped

Tomatoes chopped

Blue cheese crumbled (or any cheese you like)

Avocado cut into slices or cubes

Mango diced

You can add anything you like: ham, shrimp, crab.

Use your imagination or do like Robert Cobb did and use anything or everything you find in the fridge.

After you admire the beauty of your work, top with a little more of your favorite dressing and toss.

*vinaigrette suggestion

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tbs dijon mustard

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper

¼ c. Wine vinegar

1 c. Olive oil

Place all ingredients in a shaker or jar. Shake, shake, shake!

You will dressing left over. Store in fridge.

Enjoy!