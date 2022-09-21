Clambake For Two

Start chicken first, then corn, and clams last.

3 dozen small clams

3 tbs olive oil

½ onion diced

1 or 2 clove garlic (1 large clove is fine)

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

½ c. Clam or chicken stock (plain water is fine)

1 c. Dry white wine

2 tbs fresh parsley chopped

1 small chicken halved (or 2 breasts)

2 tbs favorite rub *or make your own

¼ c. Olive oil

2 or 4 cobs of corn shucked

4 tbs melted butter or olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

(a sprinkling of a spicy Mexican dry seasoning is a nice touch)

A large Ziplock bag (one gallon-or you can wrap with plastic wrap)

Clams: Scrub clams with a small brush under running water to remove any sand.

Heat olive oil over medium high heat in a large saute pan. Add onions, garlic, and pepper flakes and cook til onions just start to soften.

Add clams, wine, and ½ cup of broth or water. Cover and turn heat up a bit.

Once broth boils, check clams in 4 minutes. Stir in chopped parsley. Remove opened clams and place in a large bowl. Continue to do this until all clams are opened. Discard clams that don’t open. Carefully pour most of the broth over clams. Discard last little bit of broth. It may contain a little sand.

Chicken: Preheat oven 450

Place chicken on a rimmed baking sheet. Combine olive oil with herbs, or favorite rub. Brush all over chicken. Roast skin side up, uncovered 45-50 minutes. Chicken is done at 165 degrees. (no pink)

Corn: Combine melted butter or olive oil with salt, pepper, and,, if you like, a spicy seasoning of choice. Paint corn with mixture and place in zip lock bag (or plastic wrapped individually. Microwave 2 cobs 3 minutes, or 4 cobs 5 minutes.

*1 tbs dry basil, 1 tbs dry oregano, 1 tsp dry thyme, 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp back pepper