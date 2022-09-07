David’s Chopped Salad

1 head iceberg lettuce

1 medium size carrot, shredded

1 stalk celery, diced small

1 red cabbage, shredded

3 radishes cut into 1/8 inch slices

1 1/8 thick slice of salami cut into 1/8 inch strips

1 slice turkey cut same as above

1 slice ham, cut same as above

3 slices crispy bacon, crumbled

2 hard boiled eggs cut into 1/4 inch slices

1 small tomato, seeded and diced fine

3/4 cup mozzarella shredded (or cheese of choice)

salt and pepper

Optional: 1/8 thick slive of red onion

Optional: 1 anchovy filet

Dressing of choice

You can have a lot of fun making a salad like this. Put anything or everything you like in it. The best thing about it is, all the flavors come together in every bite.

Assemble all of the ingredients, except 1/4 cup of cheese, tomatoes and dressing, in a bowl as if you were going to serve it unchopped.

Tip salad out of bowl on to a large cutting board. Carefully, using the biggest knife you have, just start chopping. Chop until the salad is the way you like. Mix in a little dressing, salt and pepper. Place salad on a large platter or shallow serving bowl. Serve with additional dressing and top with tomatoes and remaining cheese.

Enjoy!