David’s Chimichurri Sauce

Chimichurri

This is a great sauce with origins from South America. Great on meats, fish, or chicken. Also, it’s easy to adjust flavors according to taste. Hotter or milder, tangy or sweeter, and even fruity with the addition of mango. Cilantro with lime is a nice way to change it up. Lose the parsley and olive oil and replace with cilantro and lime juice. The following is a basic sauce and a good place to start.

Prepare at least a few hours before serving.

Ingredients:

½ C. Chopped flat leaf parsley

3 Cloves garlic, chopped

2 Tbs. Chopped shallot

1 Tsp. dried oregano

½ Tsp. red pepper flakes

3 Tbs. red wine vinegar (or white wine vinegar)

Zest of lemon

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 Tsp. salt

½ Tsp. Fresh ground black pepper

2/3 C. Olive oil

Traditionally, this is made with a mortar and pestle, but a small food processor or blender is best.

Add everything except the olive oil to processor and process until everything is evenly minced. Minced, not mushed.

Spoon mixture into a small bowl. While stirring, add olive oil to the minced mixture. Cover and allow the flavors to blend at room temperature for a couple hours. Now, it’s ready to serve as a condiment to your favorite food.

It’s also great on roasted vegetables and toasted, crusty bread. It’s even good on “the tip of your finger!”

ENJOY!