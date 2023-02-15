Mossman’s Chicken Tenders
Ingredients:
2-2 ½ lbs. chicken tenders (or boneless-skinless breasts cut into strips)
1 ½ c. flour
2 eggs
1/3 cups milk
1 tbs. Frank’s Redhot sauce
Pinch of salt
2 ½ cups Panko breadcrumbs
1 tbs. dry rub seasoning** (Ingredients for seasoning listed below)
Vegetable oil
Deep fry pan
Dry Rub Seasoning Ingredients
3 tbs. paprika
2 tbs. garlic powder
2 tbs. salt
1 tbs. fresh ground black pepper
1 tbs. cayenne pepper
1 tbs. onion powder
1 tbs. dried thyme
1 tbs. dried oregano
Note: Store in airtight container
Directions
- Mix dry rub seasoning.
- Pat chicken breasts dry and salt on both sides.
- Combine eggs, milk, hot sauce and salt in bowl.
- In separate bowl, combine breadcrumbs and dry rub seasoning.
- Dredge each tender in flour and shake off excess.
- Dip chicken in egg mixture, allow excess egg to drip off.
- Drop chicken into panko breadcrumb mixture. Turn and pat a bit to get crumbs to stick.
- Repeat until you have about six tenders.
- Oil should be 350 degrees and about ¾ to 1 inch deep. Add chicken to pan and cook 3 minutes per side.
- Remove and place on sheet pan with wire rack. If you don’t have one, place on paper towels to drain.
- Serve with your favorite BBQ or dipping sauce.
- Enjoy!