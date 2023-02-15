CHICKEN-TENDER-RECIPEDownload

Mossman’s Chicken Tenders

Ingredients:

2-2 ½ lbs. chicken tenders (or boneless-skinless breasts cut into strips)

1 ½ c. flour

2 eggs

1/3 cups milk

1 tbs. Frank’s Redhot sauce

Pinch of salt

2 ½ cups Panko breadcrumbs

1 tbs. dry rub seasoning** (Ingredients for seasoning listed below)

Vegetable oil

Deep fry pan

Dry Rub Seasoning Ingredients

3 tbs. paprika

2 tbs. garlic powder

2 tbs. salt

1 tbs. fresh ground black pepper

1 tbs. cayenne pepper

1 tbs. onion powder

1 tbs. dried thyme

1 tbs. dried oregano

Note: Store in airtight container

Directions

  1. Mix dry rub seasoning.
  2. Pat chicken breasts dry and salt on both sides.
  3. Combine eggs, milk, hot sauce and salt in bowl.
  4. In separate bowl, combine breadcrumbs and dry rub seasoning.
  5. Dredge each tender in flour and shake off excess.
  6. Dip chicken in egg mixture, allow excess egg to drip off.
  7. Drop chicken into panko breadcrumb mixture. Turn and pat a bit to get crumbs to stick.
  8. Repeat until you have about six tenders.
  9. Oil should be 350 degrees and about ¾ to 1 inch deep. Add chicken to pan and cook 3 minutes per side.
  10. Remove and place on sheet pan with wire rack. If you don’t have one, place on paper towels to drain.
  11. Serve with your favorite BBQ or dipping sauce.
  12. Enjoy!