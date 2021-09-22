David’s Chicken Pesto Soup

Chicken Pesto Soup

2 Tbs Olive Oil

4 C. Diced Onions

2 C. Diced Celery

2 C. Diced Carrots

1 Tbs Kosher Salt

½ Tsp Fresh Cracked Black Pepper (Coarse)

4 Or 5 Sprigs Of Thyme

1 Bay Leaf

6 C. Water

1 To 1 ½ Lbs Of Cooked Rotisserie Chicken Pulled Into Pieces

6 Tbs Basil Pesto Sauce (1 Tbs Per Bowl Of Soup)

Add olive oil to a large soup pot over medium high heat. Add onions, carrots, and onion. Cook and stir til softened (about 8 minutes. Add remaining ingredients, except basil pesto. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer. (uncovered) simmer 30-35 minutes. Remove bay leaf and thyme stems.

Serve each bowl topped with a tbs of basil pesto.

Enjoy!