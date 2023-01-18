Chicken Pesto Soup

2 tbs olive oil

4 c. Diced onions

2 c. Diced celery

2 c. Diced carrots

1 tbs kosher salt

½ tsp fresh cracked black pepper (coarse)

4 or 5 sprigs of thyme

1 bay leaf

6 c. Water

1 to 1 ½ lbs of cooked rotisserie chicken pulled into pieces

6 tbs basil pesto sauce (1 tbs per bowl of soup)

Add olive oil to a large soup pot over medium high heat. Add onions, carrots, and celery. Cook and stir til softened (about 8 minutes. Add remaining ingredients, except basil pesto. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer. (uncovered) simmer 30-35 minutes. Remove bay leaf and thyme stems.

Serve each bowl topped with a tbs of basil pesto.

Enjoy!