Chicken Enchiladas

Pre-heat oven 350F

12 small corn tortillas

1 tbsp vegetable oil

*2 19 oz. cans or jars of red enchilada sauce

1/3 c. cilantro chopped

1 rotisserie roasted chicken (meat removed and shredded or chopped)

2 cups Mexican or chihuahua cheese shredded

homemade enchilada sauce:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion chopped

3 cloves garlic minced

2 14 oz. can stewed tomatoes (puree in blender)

2 tbsp chili powder

1/2 tsp cumin

1/3 c. cilantro chopped

1 tsp sugar

Prepare sauce:

Sauté onions in oil over medium high heat until translucent (about 4 or 5 minutes).

Add garlic and cook another minute.

Add tomato puree, chili powder, cumin and sugar.

1/3 c. cilantro chopped

Simmer for 10 minutes.

Assemble enchiladas:

Mix 4 tbsp of enchilada sauce and 4 tbsp of shredded cheese with shredded chicken.

Spread a couple of tablespoons of enchilada sauce over the bottom of a baking dish (about 8 by 12 or 9 by 13).

Heat a tsp of oil in a small skillet over medium high heat.

Place 1 tortilla in pan and heat for 10 or 15 seconds. Turn and heat the other side. Set aside and repeat until all tortillas are warm and flexible.

Place a couple of spoonfuls on each tortilla and roll it up.

Line baking dish with rolled up, chicken filled tortillas.

Top with the rest of the enchilada sauce, sprinkle with cheese and bake for 10 minutes. Cheese should just start to bubble and color.

Serve with your favorite toppings (sour cream, salsa, shredded lettuce, avocado, etc.)

Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Enjoy!

P.S. You can also try green enchilada sauce or even make them half and half – one side of the baking dish red, the other green.