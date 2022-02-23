David’s Chicken and Noodles

Chicken and Noodles

2 skinless boneless chicken breasts cooked and cut into cubes (or 2½ plus cups of chopped/shredded rotisserie chicken)

3 tbs butter

2 tbs olive oil

*optional 8 oz. Sliced mushrooms

½ c. Diced carrot

½ c. Diced celery

½ c. Diced onion

1 heaping tbs chopped, fresh, thyme

½ tsp salt salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

3 tbs flour

½ c. Dry white wine

2 c. Chicken broth (i used “better than bouillon”)

½ c. Cream (heavy, half and half or milk will work)

Pkg dry wide noodles, thick frozen or pasta cooked according to pkg instructions

Prepare noodles, rinse, and set aside.

Melt butter with olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, and onion (optional mushrooms) with a pinch of salt and pepper. Stirring occasionally, cook until vegetables begin to soften. Onion will start to look clear. Sprinkle flour over vegetables and gently stir around pan to insure all are covered. After several minutes, to give the flour a chance to cook a bit, whisk in wine.when wine is absorbed, add broth. Increase heat and bring to a boil while whisking. The broth will start to thicken. Continue cooking a few minutes, then, add cream. After it comes to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer. Add chicken. Simmer 3 or 4 minutes. Gently fold in noodles(you may not have to add all the noodles to get the consistency you like) and serve.

Enjoy!