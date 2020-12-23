David’s Cast Iron Skillet Peach Cobbler

Cast Iron Skillet Peach Cobbler
1 large (approx 29 oz) can of peaches drained.
7 oz stick butter melted
½ c. Plus 2 tsp brown sugar (2 tsp are for sprinkling on top)
½ tsp nutmeg
1 c. Flour
1c. Sugar
1c. Milk
1 tsp vanilla
Oven 350
Cover bottom of skillet with peaches topped with melted butter. Sprinkle ½ c. brown sugar evenly over peaches.
In a small mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, milk, vanilla and nutmeg.
Pour mixture over peaches and top with a sprinkling of the remaining 2 tsp of brown sugar. Bake about 45 minutes in a 350 degree oven. The topping should just start to brown at the edges.
Serve warm or at room temperature. Vanilla ice cream is often used as a topping.
Enjoy!
