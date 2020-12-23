David’s Cast Iron Skillet Peach Cobbler

Cast Iron Skillet Peach Cobbler

1 large (approx 29 oz) can of peaches drained.

7 oz stick butter melted

½ c. Plus 2 tsp brown sugar (2 tsp are for sprinkling on top)

½ tsp nutmeg

1 c. Flour

1c. Sugar

1c. Milk

1 tsp vanilla

Oven 350

Cover bottom of skillet with peaches topped with melted butter. Sprinkle ½ c. brown sugar evenly over peaches.

In a small mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, milk, vanilla and nutmeg.

Pour mixture over peaches and top with a sprinkling of the remaining 2 tsp of brown sugar. Bake about 45 minutes in a 350 degree oven. The topping should just start to brown at the edges.

Serve warm or at room temperature. Vanilla ice cream is often used as a topping.

Enjoy!

