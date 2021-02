David’s Carrot Soup

CARROT SOUP

3 TBS BUTTER

2 LBS CARROTS (ABOUT 8 LARGE CARROTS) PEELED AND SLICED INTO 1/2 INCH PIECES

1 ONION SLICED

3 CUPS WATER

1 CUP ORANGE JUICE (NO PULP)

1 TSP CURRY POWDER

1 TSP GINGER (I USED THE PASTE FROM A JAR FOUND IN ASIAN SECTION OF STORE)

1/2 TSP GROUND CUMIN

1 CHICKEN BOUILLON CUBE

1/4 TSP CAYENNE (1/2 TSP IF YOU WANT IT HOT)

SALT TO TASTE

4 TBS HEAVY CREAM

CHIVES CHOPPED FOR GARNISH



MELT BUTTER IN A 4 OR 5 QUART SAUCEPAN OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT.

ADD ONION AND SAUTÉ UNTIL THEY JUST START TO SOFTEN.

ADD CARROTS AND COOK (STIR ONCE IN A WHILE) UNTIL THEY START TO SWEAT AND GIVE OFF SOME LIQUID.

ADD WATER, ORANGE JUICE, CURRY POWDER, GINGER, CUMIN, BOUILLON CUBE AND CAYENNE.

COOK UNTIL CARROTS ARE FORK TENDER.

REMOVE FROM STOVE AND BLEND WITH A HAND HELD IMMERSION BLENDER (OR IN SMALL BATCHES, USE A REGULAR BLENDER OR FOOD PROCESSOR).

TASTE TO SEE IF SALT NEEDS TO BE ADJUSTED.

SERVE IN BOWLS WITH A LITTLE CREAM, SWIRLED INTO EACH BOWL. GARNISH WITH A FEW CHOPPED CHIVES.

ENJOY!

