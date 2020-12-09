David’s Carbonara Made Simple

Carbonara Made Simple

½ lb pancetta chopped (thick cut bacon can be substituted)

1 tbs garlic minced

½ tsp coarse ground black pepper

1 lb linguine

4 eggs

1 egg yolk

½ c. Frozen peas thawed

1 c. Parm-reggiano grated

Reserve ½ c. Pasta cooking water (may only use a little)

1 tbs parsley garnish

*a little extra parm-reggiano for serving

*a touch of freshly ground black pepper for serving

Prepare pasta al dente according to directions on package. Save ½ c. of the pasta cooking water. Drain pasta and set aside. Combine eggs and egg yolk in a small bowl with a pinch of salt and whisk together. Set aside.

Cook pancetta or bacon in a large sauté pan over medium heat until just turning crispy. Using a slotted spoon or fork, remove and place cooked meat on a paper towel to drain. Leave oil in pan. Add garlic and black pepper. Cook until garlic is fragrant. 30-45 seconds). Add the pasta, peas, and cooked meat to the pan and gently toss and sauté about a minute or so. The object here is to just mix everything together while reheating the cooked pasta.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir eggs into pasta. Keep the pasta moving to create the sauce (about a minute or so). Stir in the cup of cheese.

Here is where you decide if you want to thin the sauce a bit with some spoonfuls of reserved pasta water. I usually add a little less than ¼ c. Mix pasta together a couple turns to make sure the sauce is creamy. Garnish with a little parsley and serve with a sprinkling of cheese and a little black pepper.

Enjoy!