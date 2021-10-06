David’s Calzones

Calzones

This recipe is made from frozen dough balls available in most italian food markets. Fillings are up to you. Here are some suggestions and assembly tips.

Oven 400

1 lb ball frozen pizza dough (makes 4 calzones)

Suggested fillings (pick a few):

Cooked italian sausage crumbled or cut into thin rounds

Meatballs

Pepperoni

Roasted red peppers

Mushrooms

Fresh mozzerella

Mozzarella

Provolone

Artichoke hearts

Tomato sauce

Pesto sauce

*anything you like, be creative

Tomato sauce on the side for dippiong.

All purpose flour for dusting

1 egg white, slightly beaten

Olive oil

Allow pizza dough to thaw to room teperature. Cut into quarters. Sprinkle a little flour on your work surface and top of dough. Roll each quarter into a 6 or 7 inch round. Brush each round with a little egg white. Now, it’s time to choose flavor combinations. Simple combinations, 2, ,3,maybe 4 choices are plenty. Place your chosen ingredients on one side of each circle of dough. Fold the dough over to form a half circle, and pinch the edges of dough together to seal the calzone. Place calzones on either a non stick or lightly oiled baking sheet. Brush each calzone with a little olive oil. Using the tip of a knife, make a couple slits on the top of each one. Bake 30 minutes or til golden brown.

Allow to cool several minutes before serving. Many people like these served with a little tomato sauce for dipping.

Enjoy!