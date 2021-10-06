David’s Calzones

Calzones
This recipe is made from frozen dough balls available in most italian food markets. Fillings are up to you. Here are some suggestions and assembly tips.
Oven 400
1 lb ball frozen pizza dough (makes 4 calzones)
Suggested fillings (pick a few):
Cooked italian sausage crumbled or cut into thin rounds
Meatballs
Pepperoni
Roasted red peppers
Mushrooms
Fresh mozzerella
Mozzarella
Provolone
Artichoke hearts
Tomato sauce
Pesto sauce
*anything you like, be creative
Tomato sauce on the side for dippiong.
All purpose flour for dusting
1 egg white, slightly beaten
Olive oil
Allow pizza dough to thaw to room teperature. Cut into quarters. Sprinkle a little flour on your work surface and top of dough. Roll each quarter into a 6 or 7 inch round. Brush each round with a little egg white. Now, it’s time to choose flavor combinations. Simple combinations, 2, ,3,maybe 4 choices are plenty. Place your chosen ingredients on one side of each circle of dough. Fold the dough over to form a half circle, and pinch the edges of dough together to seal the calzone. Place calzones on either a non stick or lightly oiled baking sheet. Brush each calzone with a little olive oil. Using the tip of a knife, make a couple slits on the top of each one. Bake 30 minutes or til golden brown.
Allow to cool several minutes before serving. Many people like these served with a little tomato sauce for dipping.
Enjoy!