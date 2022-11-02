Calamari

1 lb cleaned calamari (1/4 lb should be tentacles)

1 C. milk

Vegetable oil (enough to fill a wide deep pot about 3 inches)

2 C. fine corn flour, Wondra Flour or prepackaged fish fry flour

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

*Mayo sauce:

1/2 C. mayo

Juice of 1/2 lemon

A couple shakes of hot sauce of choice

1/4 tsp ancho chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

*There are many preprepared jar sauces available. I like sampling spicy sauces found in the aisle with Asian foods.

Rinse, drain and make sure calamari is clean.

Slice calamari tubes into rings 1/3 inches wide. Tentacles often have one or two extremely long pieces. Trim away to match other tentacles.

Place calamari and milk in bowl and refrigerate several hours or overnight.

Combine mayo ingredients in small bowl and refrigerate.

Heat 3 inches of oil in a wide, deep pot.

While oil is heating up to 360F. Combine flour with spices, salt and pepper.

Drain calamari and toss with flour mixture.

Using a large slotted spoon, drop 1/3 of floured calamari in oil.

Fry until golden (45 seconds to 1 minute).

Remove to paper towels or a draining rack.

Check oil temperature and repeat process until all calamari is cooked.

Serve with mayo sauce.