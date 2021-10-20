David’s Butternut Squash Moroccan Style

Butternut Squash Moroccan Style

2-3 lbs butternut squash cut into 1 inch cubes (approx)
3 tbs olive oil
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp ground ginger
½ tsp ground coriander
¼ tsp cayenne
¼ tsp kosher salt
1/8 tsp ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp allspice
1/8 tsp fresh ground black pepper
Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish
A squeeze of fresh lemon wedge

Preheat oven 425

Mix dry ingredients & spices together in a small bowl.

Using a large bowl, toss olive oil and squash together.

Sprinkle bowl of spices over oil coated squash and toss til all pieces are covered.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour squash on baking sheet and spread out evenly. Roast 20 minutes. Toss and roast another 20 or 25 minutes til slightly browned.

Serve as a side dish with a little squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of torn cilantro leaves. As a main dish, some people serve this over white rice.

Enjoy!

