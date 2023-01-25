Butternut Sage Risotto

5 C. chicken broth

2 tbs olive oil

12 sage leaves

1/3 lb pancetta cut into ¼ inch cubes or substitute strips of bacon cut into 2 inch pieces

1/4 C. shallots minced

1/2 C. white wine

2 C. butternut squash peeled and diced 1/4 inch

1 1/2 C. risotto rice

1/2 C. grated cheese parmesan or pecorino

Heat chicken broth in sauce pan over low heat and keep warm on stove.

Using a medium size saucepan, heat oil over medium high heat.

When oil is hot, fry sage leaves 45 seconds per side. Remove and let drain on paper towels.

Add pancetta or bacon to oil and cook 6 to 7 minutes. When golden and crispy, remove and drain on paper towels.

Add shallots and cook 2 minutes.

Mix in rice and butternut squash. Cook 2 minutes.

Add white wine and cook until wine disappears (about a minute).

Pour a ladle of warm chicken broth over rice. It should be enough to almost cover the rice. Gently stir to make sure nothing sticks.

When the broth starts to disappear, add some more.

Continue to add chicken broth a little at a time and stir until you’ve used all the broth. This should take 20 to 25 minutes. Rice and squash should just be tender to the bite.

Break up half of the sage leaves and pancetta(bacon) and stir into risotto. Fold in grated cheese and serve with remaining whole sage leaves and bacon as garnish.

Enjoy!