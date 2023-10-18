BRUSSELS-SPROUT-SALAD-RECIPEDownload

Brussel Sprout Salad

Ingredients:
2 lbs. Brussels sprouts
½ C. olive oil
¼ C. lemon juice
2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp honey
2 tsp honey
2 tsp kosher salt (divided)
1 tsp fresh ground black pepper (divided)
1 C. mandarin oranges, drained
1 C. grated sharp white cheddar cheese
½ C. sweet and spicy pecans, rough chopped
¼ C. chopped parsley

Directions

  1. Trim the stem end of each Brussels sprout. (Save the bright green leaves that fall off and
    transfer them to a large mixing bowl.)
  2. Place the Brussels sprouts cut side down on a cutting board and slice very thin (about
    1/8-inch thick.) Transfer to the mixing bowl with the leaves.
  3. Combine the olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, honey, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1/2
    teaspoon black pepper. (It works best to shake this mixture in a mason jar with a tight-
    fitting lid.) Pour mixture over the Brussels sprouts. Season with the remaining 1
    teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Mix well to combine. Let rest for 15 minutes.
  4. Add the mandarin oranges, cheddar cheese, pecans, and parsley. Toss and serve
    immediately, or store covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours.
  5. Enjoy!