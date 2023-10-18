Brussel Sprout Salad
Ingredients:
2 lbs. Brussels sprouts
½ C. olive oil
¼ C. lemon juice
2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp honey
2 tsp honey
2 tsp kosher salt (divided)
1 tsp fresh ground black pepper (divided)
1 C. mandarin oranges, drained
1 C. grated sharp white cheddar cheese
½ C. sweet and spicy pecans, rough chopped
¼ C. chopped parsley
Directions
- Trim the stem end of each Brussels sprout. (Save the bright green leaves that fall off and
transfer them to a large mixing bowl.)
- Place the Brussels sprouts cut side down on a cutting board and slice very thin (about
1/8-inch thick.) Transfer to the mixing bowl with the leaves.
- Combine the olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, honey, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1/2
teaspoon black pepper. (It works best to shake this mixture in a mason jar with a tight-
fitting lid.) Pour mixture over the Brussels sprouts. Season with the remaining 1
teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Mix well to combine. Let rest for 15 minutes.
- Add the mandarin oranges, cheddar cheese, pecans, and parsley. Toss and serve
immediately, or store covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours.
- Enjoy!