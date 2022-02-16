David’s Broccoli Soup With Broken Linguini

Angie’s Broccoli Soup with Broken Linguini

adapted from “Italian American” by Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli

1 lb. Broccoli roughly chopped (medium head, florets and tender stalk)

½ c. Extra virgin olive oil

¼ c. Thinly sliced garlic (1/2 of one large head)

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbs kosher salt

½ c. Finely chopped celery (about 2 ribs)

¼ lb dried linguine, broken into 1 inch pieces

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

½ c. Finely grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese for serving

Working in batches, pulse the broccoli in a food processor until it is broken up into small even pieces. About 4 c. Broccoli crumbles.

In a medium pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic, black pepper, and salt, stirring often, until the garlic is toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the celery and cook til translucent, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the broccoli and stir to combine. Add 8 c. Water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium low and simmer 30 minutes to meld the flavors.

Increase the heat to high once more to bring the soup to a boil, then add the pasta. Cook until the pasta is cooked thru, about 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice.

To serve, ladle into bowls and top with parmesan cheese. Leftover soup keeps, covered in the fridge, for up to 5 days.

Enjoy!

Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli — thank you!