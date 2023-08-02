David’s Broccoli and Cauliflower Gratin

Main Recipe Ingredients

1 head broccoli, cut into bite-size florets

1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-size florets

4 tbs unsalted butter

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tbs flour

12 oz. (1 can) evaporated whole milk

½ c. whole milk

2 c. shredded cheddar

Salt and pepper to taste

Breadcrumb Topping Ingredients

1 c. Panko Japanese style breadcrumbs

1 tbs butter, melted

1 small shallot, minced

1 tbs chopped fresh parsley

Directions

1. Mix breadcrumb topping ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.

2. Preheat oven 400 degrees Fahrenheit

3. Butter or spray a baking or casserole dish (9×13 or 10×14). Add broccoli and cauliflower to dish and roast uncovered in oven for 15 or 20 minutes. Edges should just start to brown. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

4. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. When butter starts to foam, add garlic and cook 1 minute.

5. Whisk in flour, and while whisking, cook about 3 minutes.

6. Whisk in milk and evaporated milk and turn heat up to high. Keep whisking until smooth.

7. Remove from heat and stir in grated cheese. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

8. Once blended and smooth, pour over roasted broccoli and cauliflower. Top casserole with breadcrumb topping and return to oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

9. Enjoy!

Note: I used Adam’s Reserve White Cheddar Cheese.