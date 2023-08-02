David’s Broccoli and Cauliflower Gratin
Main Recipe Ingredients
1 head broccoli, cut into bite-size florets
1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-size florets
4 tbs unsalted butter
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tbs flour
12 oz. (1 can) evaporated whole milk
½ c. whole milk
2 c. shredded cheddar
Salt and pepper to taste
Breadcrumb Topping Ingredients
1 c. Panko Japanese style breadcrumbs
1 tbs butter, melted
1 small shallot, minced
1 tbs chopped fresh parsley
Directions
1. Mix breadcrumb topping ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
2. Preheat oven 400 degrees Fahrenheit
3. Butter or spray a baking or casserole dish (9×13 or 10×14). Add broccoli and cauliflower to dish and roast uncovered in oven for 15 or 20 minutes. Edges should just start to brown. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.
4. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. When butter starts to foam, add garlic and cook 1 minute.
5. Whisk in flour, and while whisking, cook about 3 minutes.
6. Whisk in milk and evaporated milk and turn heat up to high. Keep whisking until smooth.
7. Remove from heat and stir in grated cheese. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.
8. Once blended and smooth, pour over roasted broccoli and cauliflower. Top casserole with breadcrumb topping and return to oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
9. Enjoy!
Note: I used Adam’s Reserve White Cheddar Cheese.