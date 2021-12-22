David’s Breakfast Strata

Breakfast Strata

12 large eggs

3 c. Whole milk

1 ½ c. Shredded provolone cheese (or whatever you like)

1 ½ c. Shredded sharp cheddar

1 c. Chopped ham (any kind you like,even turkey ham)

1 4 oz can fire roasted green chiles

1 bunch chopped green onions

2 red peppers roasted and chopped (or ¾ c. From jar or deli)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground mustard powder

½ tsp garlic powder

1 loaf french bread cut or torn into 1 or 2 inch pieces (baguette 12-15 oz.)

2 tbs butter

9×13 baking dish (cooking spray)

350 oven

Whisk 12 eggs and 3 c. Milk in a large mixing bowl along with salt, mustard, and garlic powder. Add in cheese, ham, chiles, onions, and roasted peppers. Mix well to combine.

Add bread pieces to greased baking dish. Carefully pour the egg mixture over the bread. Use a large spoon or spatula to fold ingredients together. Cover and place in fridge several hours, or better yet, overnite.

Before baking, if the dish is not ovenproof, allow the dish to set out at least 30 minutes. As it approaches room temperature, the baking dish has less chance to break in hot oven .

Bake uncovered one hour. Strata is done when a knife stuck in the middle comes out pretty dry. (like a pudding) the top should be puffy and golden. Some ovens will require another 5 or 10 minutes.

Allow to cool 4 or 5 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!