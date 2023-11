BLACK BEAN SOUP

2 TBS OLIVE OIL

1 LARGE ONION DICED

1 LARGE GREEN PEPPER DICED

3 CLOVES GARLIC MINCED

1 JALAPEN0 PEPPER SEEDED, RIBS REMOVED AND MINCED

1 TSP GROUND CUMIN

¼ TSP RED PEPPER FLAKES

1 CHIPOTLE CHILI PEPPER FROM CAN CHOPPED

1 TBS (ADOBO SAUCE) CHIPOTLE SAUCE FROM CAN

4 C. CHICKEN STOCK

2 CANS BLACK BEANS

2 BAY LEAVES

½ TSP KOSHER SALT

*OPTIONAL CILANTRO LIME SAUCE FOR GARNISH

¼ C. SOUR CREAM

2 TBS FRESH CILANTRO CHOPPED FINE

1 LIME (JUICE AND ZEST)

PINCH OF SALT

*MIX INGREDIENTS FOR CILANTRO LIME SAUCE IN A SMALL BOWL AND REFRIGERATE

START HEATING OLIVE OIL IN A SAUCEPAN OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT. ADD GREEN PEPPER AND ONIONS. COOK TIL THEY JUST START TO SOFTEN. ADD GARLIC, JALAPENO, CUMIN AND RED PEPPER FLAKES. COOK 1 MINUTE. (DON’T BURN THE GARLIC). MIX IN CHIPOTLE PEPPER WITH CHIPOTLE ADOBO SAUCE. NOW IT’S TIME TO ADD CHICKEN STOCK, BLACK BEANS, BAY LEAVES AND SALT. BRING POT TO A BOIL, THEN COVER, REDUCE TO A SIMMER, AND COOK 15 MINUTES.

AFTER REMOVING BAY LEAVES, BLEND (IMMERSION BLENDER) TIL ALMOST SMOOTH. LEAVE SOME OF THE BEANS WHOLE TO GIVE THE SOUP A LITTLE TEXTURE.

SERVE WITH A LITTLE SOUR CREAM OR *OPTIONAL CILANTRO LIME SAUCE.

ENJOY!