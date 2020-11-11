David’s Black Bean Soup

BLACK BEAN SOUP

2 Tbs Olive Oil

1 Large onion, diced

1 Large green pepper, diced

3 Cloves garlic, minced

1 Jalapeno pepper, seeded, ribs removed & minced

1 Tsp ground cumin

¼ Tsp red pepper flakes

1 Chipotle chili pepper from can, chopped

1 Tbs Adobo sauce (chipotle sauce from can)

4 C. chicken stock

2 Cans black beans

2 Bay leaves

½ Tsp kosher salt

*optional cilantro lime sauce for garnish

Cilantro Lime Sauce

¼ C. sour cream

2 Tbs. fresh cilantro, chopped fine

1 Lime (juice and zest)

Pinch of salt

*Mix ingredients for cilantro lime sauce in a small bowl and refrigerate.

Start heating olive oil in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add green pepper and onions. Cook til they just start to soften. Add garlic, jalapeno, cumin and red pepper flakes. Cook one minute. (Don’t burn the garlic). Mix in chipotle pepper with chipotle adobo sauce. Now it’s time to add chicken stock, black beans, bay leaves and salt. Bring pot to a boil, then cover, reduce to a simmer, and cook 15 minutes.

After removing bay leaves, blend (immersion blender) til almost smooth. Leave some of the beans whole to give the soup a little texture.

Serve with a little sour cream or *optional cilantro lime sauce.

ENJOY!