Banana Cream Pie

You can buy a premade graham cracker, pecan, or pastry pie crust.

If you would like to make one yourself, here is an easy graham cracker and pecan crust recipe.

1 c. Graham cracker crumbs (8 or 9 full size crackers crushed)

¾ c. Pecan halves or rough chopped

¼ c. Brown sugar

6 tbs unsalted butter melted

Add graham crackers and pecans to a food processor or blender. Pulse til broken into very small pieces. Add butter and brown sugar. Blend til finely ground.

Preheat oven 350.

Firmly press graham cracker mixture evenly into a 9 inch pie dish. The crumbs should come 1/3 or ½ way up the sides. Place in 350 degree oven and bake 10 minutes. Allow the crust to completely cool before adding filling.

Filling

2 (3oz) pkg cook and serve pudding

4 c. Milk (whole or 2%)

2 ripe bananas

8 oz container cool whip (any brand)

1 sheet wax paper or parchment paper cut into a round same size as pot

Prepare pudding according to package directions. Remove from heat and cover pudding surface with paper round. This will keep a skin from forming on pudding surface. While pudding is cooling, cover bottom of pie crust with banana rounds. Once pudding is cool, fold ½ of the cool whip into the pudding. Pour pudding mixture over bananas. If the pie pan is deep enough, add a few more bananas. Cover with remaining pudding mixture. Top off with remaining cool whip. Lightly cover and chill for 4 hours.

Enjoy!