David’s Baked Red Snapper Or Grouper

Salt Baked Red Snapper Or Grouper

1 whole red snapper 2 ½ to 3 lb. Cleaned, scaled, and gills removed

3 lb kosher salt

4 egg whites

1 lemon cut into ¼ inch thick rounds

1 tbs fresh chopped parsley

1 tsp fresh chopped thyme

Virgin olive oil for drizzling

Preheat oven 400.

Stir salt and egg whites together in a large bowl. The consistency should make it easy to clump together. Place a third of the salt mixture in the middle of a sheet pan forming a shape slightly larger than the fish. Top salt with 3 of the lemon rounds and a sprinkle of the parsley and thyme in the shape of the fish. Place 3 rounds of lemon and half of the remaining herbs inside the fish. Set the fish on top of salt, lemon and herbs. Carefully cover the fish with remaining salt, using your hands to shape it to the fish. The fish should be sealed in salt. If a little bit of the spiney tale sticks out, that’s ok.

Bake for 30-35 minutes. If the fish is larger or smaller, some suggest baking 15 minutes per pound.

To serve, carefully crack salt crust with the back of a heavy spoon or small hammer. Gently remove crust to reveal a beautifully baked fish.

Use a fork to gently peel back the skin from the fillet. You can remove the fillet from the fish with a spatula. Lift the spine and bones to separate the lower fillet. Serve with a small drizzle of olive oil.

Believe me! This recipe is way easier than it sounds.

Enjoy!