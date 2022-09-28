Apple Crostata

1 refridgerated premade pie crust (Pillsbury)

1 ½ lb apples (3 or 4) sliced

¼ c. Sugar

2 tbs flour

1 tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

1/8 tsp allspice

1 egg slightly beaten

Sugar for sprinkling

3 tbs sliced almonds toasted

2 tbs flour for rolling dough.

Oven 425

In a large bowl, combine apples, sugar, flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, salt, and allspice. Gently mix together.

Using a little flour to prevent sticking, roll out 1 of the pie dough rounds to about an 11 or 12 inch round. Cover a cookie sheet with a piece of parchment paper and dust with flour. A nonstick silpat sheet, instead of parchment, is even better.

Pour apple mixture in the middle of the dough round. Spread evenly to within 2 inches of the edge. Fold edge over into pleats to create a bowl like circle. This will keep apples on the baked crust. Looks good, too.

Break egg into a small bowl. Add a tbs of cold water and mix. Using a small brush, brush the folded crust edge with some of the egg mixture. Sprinkle edges with a little sugar.

Place crostata in 425 degree oven and bake about 25 minutes or til the crust is golden brown. Sprinkle top with sliced almonds (optional), allow to cool a bit and serve warm. (also, delicious cold)

Enjoy!