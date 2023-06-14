David’s Airline Chicken

Arline chicken is a skin-on chicken breast with the wing drumette still attached. *one per person is the usual serving.

Here is a recipe idea that is easy to prepare. Feel free to change it up and make it your own.

Preheat oven 400

2 pieces airline chicken.

Seasoning: seasonello salt, borsari salt, or seasoning of choice

1 tbs butter or olive oil

2 oz. Cheese of choice (I used Gruyere)

Pre-heat heavy skillet over medium high heat.

Season both sides of chicken.

Add butter or olive oil to hot pan.

As butter melts or oil gets hot, add chicken, skin side down, to pan and cook about 4 or 5 minutes. We want the skin to get crispy and golden. Remove chicken from pan.

Gently lift flap of skin and place cheese underneath. Place chicken on sheet pan and roast in oven 15-20 minutes. Chicken is done when thickest part is 165 degrees.

To serve: I blended ½ cup green salsa with 2 tbs fresh chopped cilantro to make a quick sauce and served the chicken with wild rice and asparagus.

Experiment and have fun.

Enjoy!