This recipe is just one of the many New Day Cleveland discoveries from our road trip to Toronto, Canada. It was the final day, on the way home, we visited the “Cheese Boutique”. Afrim Pristine gave us a tour of one of the most beautiful gourmet food collections I’ve ever seen. This recipe comes from his book, ”For The Love Of Cheese”.

Very Much Alive Pasta

1 lb. Rapini

½ c extra-virgin olive oil

6 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp crushed red chili flakes

1 lb. dried Orecchiette pasta

3 tbs grated lemon zest

Sea salt

6 oz. goat cheese room temperature -the kind you can buy anywhere/plastic wrap

1. Rroughly chop the rapini

2. Bring a large pot with 8 c. of salted water to a boil over high heat. Prepare a large bowl of ice water. Add the Rapini to the boiling water, and cook for approximately 4 minutes or until tender. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the Rapini to the ice water. Chill, then drain the Rapini. Pat them dry using a paper towel.

3. In a 12 inch skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes or until golden. Add the chili flakes, and cook, stirring constantly, for about 45 seconds to allow the flavors to infuse. Add the Rapini, toss to combine the ingredients, and remove the pan from the heat.

4. Bring a medium pot of 6 cups of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta, and cook for 1 minute less than the package’s instructions specify.

5. Drain the pasta, and transfer it, along with the Rapini, to the large skillet. Add the lemon zest, and turn the heat back on high. Toss to combine all the ingredients, cooking for about 1 minute, then season to taste with salt.

6. Divide the pasta between your serving bowls, and add a big spoonful of goat cheese to each.

7. Let the heat from the cooked pasta get the goat cheese rich and creamy, and enjoy!